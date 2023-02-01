6S4A8997.jpg

Bishop William Patrick Callahan celebrated Mass in the McDonell Central High School gym on Wednesday as part of Catholic Schools Week. Hundreds of people attended, including students from several Catholic schools in surrounding communities.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse said the disciples were trying to figure out exactly who Jesus is, and today’s Christians are still trying to understand him.

“They think Jesus is some kind of wizard, and he’s around to do some cheap tricks,” Callahan told a crowd numbering close to 1,000 worshippers Wednesday at McDonell Central High School. “Jesus doesn’t work that way. He comes into our hearts, and he comes silently. And that’s why we pray, so we have an opportunity to talk to Jesus in our own way.”

