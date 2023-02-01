Bishop William Patrick Callahan celebrated Mass in the McDonell Central High School gym on Wednesday as part of Catholic Schools Week. Hundreds of people attended, including students from several Catholic schools in surrounding communities.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse said the disciples were trying to figure out exactly who Jesus is, and today’s Christians are still trying to understand him.
“They think Jesus is some kind of wizard, and he’s around to do some cheap tricks,” Callahan told a crowd numbering close to 1,000 worshippers Wednesday at McDonell Central High School. “Jesus doesn’t work that way. He comes into our hearts, and he comes silently. And that’s why we pray, so we have an opportunity to talk to Jesus in our own way.”
The crowd included students from all the schools in the MACS system, along with children from Catholic schools in Tilden, Bloomer, Boyd and Thorp. Callahan told them they “are the future of the church,” and he urged them to be aware of the “living presence Jesus has in our lives.”
Molly Bushman, McDonell Area Catholic Schools system president, said it was an honor to have Bishop Callahan present as part of Catholic Schools Week. Because the turnout was so large, Mass was moved from the auditorium to the gymnasium.
“We are very grateful for him making the journey,” Bushman said. “Our Catholic schools are special. This is a week we can celebrate our students, our faculty, and our faith, and our religious freedom.”
The MACS system has a K-12 enrollment this year of 545 students, with another 35 signing up for the pre-K program.
Callahan was impressed with the size of the crowd.
“When I see all of you, it makes me think I should come to schools a lot more often,” Callahan said. “It’s so nice to be here. The crowd is getting bigger and bigger.”
Callahan said when he was young, there were seemingly Catholic churches and schools on every corner of his neighborhood. He said the Catholic school is an important place for people to come together and learn their faith together.
“We come together, at a Catholic school, so we can learn more about our friend, Jesus,” Callahan said.
Louis Eslinger, who retired as Cadott Police chief last year, was among the adults who attended Mass on Wednesday at the school.
“I think it’s an inspiration,” Eslinger said. “To have all the children together singing was just awesome and inspiring. I felt blessed to be here.”