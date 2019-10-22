The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for the 2020 count and is holding several events this week to meet applicants in west-central Wisconsin.
Those interested in being a census taker next spring can learn more about jobs and apply on-site at these events:
• 1 to 3 p.m., today, Jackson County Government Building, 307 Main St., Black River Falls.
• 1 to 4 p.m., today, Roger Marten Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Mondovi.
• 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Eau Claire County Job Center, 221 W. Madison St.
• 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Eleva Village Hall, 25952 E. Mondovi St.
• 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Eau Claire City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Applying for census jobs also can be done online at 2020census.gov/jobs or by calling 855-JOB-2020.
The Census Bureau is looking to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country next year, according to a news release.