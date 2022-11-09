Douglas_Lee_081819

Lee Douglas

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls voters approved a $1.277 million referendum on Tuesday that will allow the city to hire three additional EMS/firefighters and a police officer, plus provide a pay bump for all current emergency personnel.

The referendum passed with 3,023 votes (56.8%) in favor of the measure, with 2,297 votes (43.2%) against it. Voters in each of the city’s wards approved the passage of the proposal. The ongoing referendum has no sunset date.

