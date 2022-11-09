CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls voters approved a $1.277 million referendum on Tuesday that will allow the city to hire three additional EMS/firefighters and a police officer, plus provide a pay bump for all current emergency personnel.
The referendum passed with 3,023 votes (56.8%) in favor of the measure, with 2,297 votes (43.2%) against it. Voters in each of the city’s wards approved the passage of the proposal. The ongoing referendum has no sunset date.
Police Chief Matt Kelm thanked the community for supporting the measure. Between 2000 and 2003, the city had 27 sworn officers, but through retirements and attrition, that number had dwindled to 23, but added one back in 2019 and another officer in 2021. With the passage of this referendum, Kelm will get back to 26 sworn officers, the department’s highest number since 2004.
“I’m very pleased with the results. This is going to help public safety in Chippewa Falls now and into the future,” Kelm said Wednesday morning. “This will allow us to retain our staff with a competitive wage adjustment. This was big. The fallout if this didn’t pass, I don’t want to think about it.”
Kelm said he will meet with the city’s Police & Fire Commission soon to immediately begin the hiring process.
Lee Douglas, EMS/fire chief, said his department will go from 26 full-time positions to 29. It breaks down to the chief and fire inspector, and three shifts of nine firefighter/EMS officials, that each work three 24-hour shifts in a nine-day rotation. Douglas said it is a huge difference for his department to go from eight workers per shift to nine in their ability to fully staff a third ambulance. For the past decade, all new hires were paramedics.
“This is a great leap forward for our community,” Douglas said. “They support our services, and they want to keep it that way.”
In recent years, the city has been able to add one firefighter/EMS position through ambulance fee revenue.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he would have preferred to not ask the public for an ongoing, permanent referendum to pay for additional staffing, but the reality is it was nearly impossible to fund new employees because of the state’s levy limits on municipalities. The city has grown, with more housing and manufacturing jobs, and more emergency workers are needed, he said.
“I’m very appreciative of the community and the support,” Hoffman said. “This will allow us to continue the service level we’ve come to expect and need. It has positioned us really good for the immediate future.”
In August, the City Council approved sending the referendum to voters on a 5-2 vote. The original plan discussed this spring was looking at a $2 million referendum to hire perhaps nine additional workers, which could have included creating a human resources manager position, along with hiring more street department and parks department employees. After discussing the measure all summer, the council set a lower funding level, believing it was more likely to pass.
A $1 million referendum would mean an extra $12 in property taxes a month, or $144 annually, on a home valued at $150,000, said city Finance Manager Lynne Bauer.