CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls committee will review the liquor license for a closed bar and restaurant in the city, as the building's owner is hoping to keep the license while pursuing a new tenant.

The Transportation, Construction, Public Safety and Traffic Committee will discuss today a proposal to extend the temporary liquor license at The Rumor Mill's site at 465 Chippewa Mall Drive. The Rumor Mill closed last summer. The Goldridge Companies, which owns the NorthRidge Center (commonly called the Chippewa Mall) and the Rumor Mill building, is seeking the extension.