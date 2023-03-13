CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls committee will review the liquor license for a closed bar and restaurant in the city, as the building's owner is hoping to keep the license while pursuing a new tenant.
The Transportation, Construction, Public Safety and Traffic Committee will discuss today a proposal to extend the temporary liquor license at The Rumor Mill's site at 465 Chippewa Mall Drive. The Rumor Mill closed last summer. The Goldridge Companies, which owns the NorthRidge Center (commonly called the Chippewa Mall) and the Rumor Mill building, is seeking the extension.
In city documents, the liquor license request is for "Platinum Pet Supply LLC." However, Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said there are no plans for a pet store to go into that building, and he's hopeful that a new tenant can be found. Platinum Pet Supply is just the name of an LLC that Goldridge Companies owns and uses, he explained.
The city is currently constructing a new service road that will loop to the south of the NorthRidge Center and over to the new Chippewa Crossing development, which will include a Festival Foods grocery store, a Kwik Trip and a Culver's restaurant.
"It's such a good location, with the other restaurants and the movie theater," Hoffman said of the Rumor Mill site. "I think opening that new road will help."
Based on the city's population, Chippewa Falls is allowed 33 liquor licenses: 30 regular licenses and three reserves. Currently, the city has one available regular license, after Bye the Willow closed and surrendered its license in January, along with two reserve licenses, said City Clerk Bridget Givens.
"We've been giving them an extension, allowing them to try to rent it out," Givens said. "If (the Rumor Mill site) is to be a bar and restaurant, obviously it is desirable to have a liquor license."
The liquor license is $450 and a beer license is $100. However, as set by state statute, a reserve license is $10,000.
In past years, multiple entities have filed for any available liquor license in the city with the Council having to choose who will be awarded it; the city has even had to seize unused licenses in the past.
"It's the first time in a long time we have (an available) one," Hoffman said. "It's an unusual position to be in. I don't think the bar industry is as lucrative as it was a few years ago."
The building opened as Anderson's Bar & Grill in 2005. It later became Dana's Grill & Bar, then Ralph's Red Apple, and in recent years, was The Rumor Mill. Goldridge Companies purchased the aging Chippewa Mall in 2003 and refurbished it, along with constructing the restaurant building, which shares the parking lot with the mall.
The Transportation, Construction, Public Safety and Traffic Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in council chambers at City Hall, 30 W. Central St.