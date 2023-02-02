CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Chippewa Falls City Attorney Bob Ferg initially drafted an ordinance in 2006 that states where convicted sex offenders could live in the city, he purposely kept the rules narrow: sex offenders couldn't live near parks, trails and the city pool.
Now, the Chippewa Falls City Council could be expanding the list of restricted areas for sex offenders to live. Newly-appointed Councilwoman Heather Martell presented her ideas Wednesday to the city's public safety committee.
"The aim is definitely protection of at-risk individuals, and not banishment," Martell said.
Ferg said in the 16 years since the Council adopted his sex offender residential rules, the state's Court of Appeals has upheld two separate challenges to restictive rules in other cities.
"They are protecting a class of citizens, namely children," he said.
Ferg said the city could add restrictions near schools, daycares, after-school programs, athletic facilities and the YMCA.
"You can't structure the ordinance that the net affect is no one can live there," Ferg said. "I'm sure there is a footage in there that would pass muster."
The committee took no action Wednesday, instead directing Ferg to compile a list of potential restricted areas and a suggestion of how many feet away a sex offender must live to be in compliance.
Coumcilman Jason Hiess, who is chairman of the public safety committee, liked the ideas brought forward.
"It's an old ordinance, and it's public safety, and it needs to be addressed."
While that proposal seems to be moving forward, Martell had another proposal to require sex offenders to notify their neighbors when they move in. Police already do much of the functions of Martell's idea. Hiess wondered how Martell's idea would be implemented and enforced.
Safe haven baby box
Martell also presented an idea that would allow for the installation of "safe haven baby boxes," where a mother could drop off a newborn child safely at a facility like a hospital or a fire station. Chippewa Falls firefighters are all EMTs and licensed paramedics.
The way these baby boxes work, an alarm would go off when the door is closed, alerting medical officials that a baby has been dropped off and needs care. Martell said it is a way for a woman to safely protect a child that she feels she cannot nurture.
She pointed out that it doesn't require the baby boxes to be built, but if the ordinance is passed, organizations could start raising money to have one built.
However, Councilman Christopher Gilliam was skeptical of the idea.
"You should feel blame, and shame, if you put a child into this box, and walk away," Gilliam said. "I can't support this."
The committee took no action, instead asking attorney Ferg to review the proposed language of Martell's sample ordinance.