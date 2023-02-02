CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Chippewa Falls City Attorney Bob Ferg initially drafted an ordinance in 2006 that states where convicted sex offenders could live in the city, he purposely kept the rules narrow: sex offenders couldn't live near parks, trails and the city pool.

Now, the Chippewa Falls City Council could be expanding the list of restricted areas for sex offenders to live. Newly-appointed Councilwoman Heather Martell presented her ideas Wednesday to the city's public safety committee.

