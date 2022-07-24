CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved creating a tax-increment financing district near Highway 29, where the city is hoping to see new development over the next decade.

The TIF will cover 586 acres of property, bordered by Highway 29 to the south, Summit Avenue to the north, Business 53 to the west and 160th Street to the east. In April, Festival Foods announced plans to construct a grocery store on a 7.4-acre parcel they purchased. The city’s new fire station is in that corridor, but it is otherwise largely vacant land.

