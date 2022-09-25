CHIPPEWA FALLS — A seat on the Chippewa Falls City Council is about to become vacant, and the council has decided to appoint a replacement to fill the seat.
Hayden Frey, 28, is selling his home on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls and is moving out of the city, said Mayor Greg Hoffman.
Frey was the only person to run for the 5th Ward council seat in April 2021. His term was slated to expire in April 2023. The seat will become vacant on Friday.
Hoffman said the only reason the council may have left the seat open is that whoever they appoint to replace Frey will have to take out nomination papers in December.
The council determined it was better to fill the seat, even if is a short-term candidate, rather than let it sit empty for six months.
City Clerk Bridget Givens set a deadline for 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13, which is a Thursday. Givens said people can drop off applications, mail them to city hall, or email her directly. By setting the Thursday deadline, Givens will have time to include the submissions in the city council packets that go out on Friday. The City Council will then meet with the applicants at the Oct. 18 meeting, where one is likely to be appointed. It is not uncommon for the council to have two or three applicants for a vacancy.
The 5th Ward generally covers the East Hill of the city. Applicants must live in that ward and be a qualified elector. City council members earn $3,000 annually. The Council President receives an additional $500.
Hoffman said he was sad to see Frey leave. Frey was the youngest council member Hoffman worked with in his 21 years serving either on the council or as mayor.
“He was up on things, and was well-versed,” Hoffman said. “I think he’s sharp, and I was looking forward to working with him.”
Frey, a 2013 Regis High School graduate, replaced Paul Olson, who didn’t seek re-election. Olson held the seat from 2014 until 2021.
Anyone interested in running for the seat, and wants to verify they reside in the 5th Ward, should contact Givens at 715-726-2719 or email her at bgivens@chippewafalls-wi.gov