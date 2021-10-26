CHIPPEWA FALLS — Construction on two new disc golf courses at Casper Park is moving forward, and Chippewa Falls Parks Director John Jimenez is hoping to have the project completed by late spring or early summer 2022.
“We’ve finalized the course,” Jimenez said. “We have it all mapped out. We’ve done a lot of the forestry work and cleared out paths.”
Once finished, there will be an 18-hole disc golf course, along with a shorter six-hole course that will be handicap-accessible. Currently, there is just one disc golf course in the city, near the Chippewa Falls Middle School. Disc golf players use discs — similar to Frisbees, but smaller in size — that generally weigh 125 to 180 grams. The goal is to land the disc in a basket, set on top of a pole.
Cale Leiviska, a professional disc golfer, designed the course.
“I’ve designed and built over 30 courses in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Canada, including three of the top 50 in the world,” Leiviska said in a press release. “I am also a professional disc golfer, currently ranked #15 in the world. I only say this to show that I recognize a property fit for disc golf when I see one. The first time I walked the grounds of Casper Park, I knew immediately that it had the potential to be transformed into a world class, destination course.
“Disc golf in Casper Park will provide another health and wellness activity for people of all ages, and will immediately be considered one of the best courses in Wisconsin. The layout is planned, and the fairways are cut. As soon as tee pads are laid and baskets are in the ground, the positive impact to the park will be immediately felt,” Leiviska said.
Jimenez said it was exciting to get Leiviska’s input in desigining the course. Jimenez agreed that the disc golf course will bring new outdoor activities for families.
“It’s been a pretty popular sport,” Jimenez said. “It’s about promoting healthy habits and getting families out and do something fun and different.”
However, Jimenez said he anticipates he still needs $25,000 to $30,000 to buy equipment to complete the project. He is looking for donations and also exploring ideas for selling naming rights of the disc golf course.
“I want to bring more awareness to the goal,” he said. “We are still looking for a group, business, organization or an individual to help with naming rights to the course, which would allow us to complete the course in its entirety. In addition, we will have an ADA six-hole course alongside the 18 holes. This is a tremendous opportunity for the community.”
Former Chippewa Falls parks director Dick Hebert said the handicap-accessible course will be about 700 yards in length for the six holes. Hebert said crushed granite will be placed on the fairways, making it a wheelchair-accessible surface.
Casper Park, an 88-acre parcel located in the southwest corner of Chippewa Falls, is primarily used for baseball, softball and soccer. The 18-hole disc golf course will have holes ranging from 200 to 700 feet in length.