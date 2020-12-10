CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Chippewa Falls elementary schools will return to in-person instruction Jan. 4, but middle and high schools will remain fully remote through Jan. 21.
According to a message sent to parents Thursday by schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes:
For elementary schools, the return will be in the form of four-day per week in-person instruction with asynchronous Fridays, which aligns with a contact tracing recommendation from Chippewa County Public Health Department. The asynchronous day is additionally needed for planning and providing remote instruction for those in quarantine and isolation situations.
Parents can expect more details on the four-day model by Dec. 22.
Although Chippewa County is experiencing critically high COVID-19 activity, the letter says, it has not impacted the ages 4-11 group as significantly as those ages 12 and up.
The district will continue to monitor the data and will further report on middle and high school status on Jan. 8.
District nurses will be providing an updated guidance document regarding contact tracing and other mitigation measures next week in collaboration with the Health Department.