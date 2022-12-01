Fire Chief Douglas to retire

Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas meets with Gov. Tony Evers when the governor stopped at the Chippewa Falls Fire Station earlier this year.

 Staff photo by Chris Vetter

CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Lee Douglas looks back at his 32-year career as a firefighter and EMT, including the past three as chief, he says he is most proud of how his staff handled the challenges and adversity of the past three years during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I’ve seen them operate in adverse and changing conditions,” Douglas said. “They came to work knowing they were dealing with something they hadn’t seen before in their lifetimes.”

