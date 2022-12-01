CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Lee Douglas looks back at his 32-year career as a firefighter and EMT, including the past three as chief, he says he is most proud of how his staff handled the challenges and adversity of the past three years during the COVID-19 epidemic.
“I’ve seen them operate in adverse and changing conditions,” Douglas said. “They came to work knowing they were dealing with something they hadn’t seen before in their lifetimes.”
Douglas, 52, has announced he will retire, with his final day on Jan. 6. Battalion Chief Jason Thom is set to become his replacement. The city’s finance committee met in closed session Thursday to negotiate Thom’s salary and compensation package, the agenda states.
Douglas said he doesn’t want to dwell on some of the horrible fire or crash scenes he worked on. He’d rather remember the positives.
“I got to be a part of some amazing things in my career,” Douglas said. “I was able to be a part of some amazing saves. I hope somewhere in there, I made a difference. I didn’t do it alone; I did it with my team.”
Douglas spent much of this year talking to the public and explaining the needs of the fire department, and he’s thrilled that city residents voted to approve a new referendum, which will allow his department to add three new positions, bringing the total to 29 firefighter/EMTs, which includes the chief, the fire inspector, and three separate nine-member teams. Each team works three 24-hour shifts in a nine-day cycle. Douglas explained that by adding a ninth worker to each shift, they can fully staff a third ambulance.
Among his career highlights are meeting several governors and Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. He was part of the planning teams for each of their visits, saying there were so many safety measures put in place the public never saw, ensuring that the presidential stops went smoothly and without incident.
Douglas said his family believes in service to the community. His brother, Ryan Douglas, is a Chippewa Falls police officer. Lee’s oldest son, Jacob, is earning a law enforcement degree.
With the referendum approved, Douglas said it seemed like a good time to retire from the department.
“I think the department is in great position now,” Douglas said. “They have a great group of people here. The time appeared right.”
Chippewa Falls has a new $5 million fire station in the southeast corner of the city that opened in spring 2017. The old station, connected to city hall in downtown, remains open with staffing every day that also responds to calls, particularly in the north side and West Hill.
Douglas became chief in July 2019, replacing Chief Mike Hepfler. Douglas is a Chippewa Falls native, and he graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1989. He took EMT training courses at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, and he was hired as a reserve in the department in 1990. He became a full-time firefighter/EMT in 1996. He was promoted to battalion chief in 2013. Even after he became chief and was not part of the rotation, he still responded to fire scenes.
Douglas has been married to his wife, Laurie, for 21 years. They have two children: 19-year-old Jacob and 14-year-old Tyler.
“I’m still going to live here,” he added. “I’m not ‘retiring’ — I’m not quitting entirely.”