CHIPPEWA FALLS — A free health clinic in downtown Chippewa Falls has received a $120,000 grant from the state for their ongoing costs.
The Open Door Clinic, located at 130 Central St., received the money from Wisconsin’s Equitable Recovery Grant Program. The money will go toward continuing the health care services, including mental health care, for their patients.
Kim Renaud, the clinic’s coordinator, said the organization learned over the winter it had won the grant.
“We depend 100% on our donors and grants to be able to operate,” Renaud said Wednesday.
However, because of COVID-19, they haven’t been able to host their large, annual fundraiser event the past two years.
In recent years, the clinic’s annual operating budget was $120,000. Their largest operating expense is medication. However, the budget has grown in recent years, she said.
“We realize how important it is we have mental health care for our patients,” Renaud said. “We now contract out to have a psychiatrist through tele-health. So, we do pay for that service, and part of the grant pays for that.”
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes presented the clinic’s volunteers with the check Tuesday.
“The Open Door Clinic is unbelievably valuable to so many individuals who would likely be in real financial trouble or face dire health consequences if it were not for the work of The Open Door Clinic staff and volunteers,” Lt. Gov. Barnes said in a press release. “Programs like this are critical to ensuring our state’s success and creating a Wisconsin that works for everyone.”
Renaud said she was thrilled Barnes came to the office.
“It was wonderful to show him the excellent work we do, and provide to the community,” Renaud said.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman thanked Gov. Tony Ever’s administration for the funding.
“I’m very appreciative,” Hoffman said.
The clinic, located in the basement of First Presbyterian Church, opened in 2006. In the 16 years since the clinic opened, they have seen 3,500 different patients for a total of 19,000 visitations, Renaud said.
“It’s a tremendous asset to the community,” Hoffman said. “I appreciate everything they do for the citizens.”
The Equitable Recovery Grant Program looks to assist community-based organizations providing programming or services aimed at increasing equity and eliminating disparities in health, education, early childhood development, housing, economic support, and environmental justice in disadvantaged communities and communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release states. Funding for this grant program was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The Open Door Clinic is a non-profit organization. The organization estimates that 5,600 Chippewa County residents do not have health insurance or are under-insured. So, they provide basic health care services, lab testing, and assist patients with prescription program applications. Among the services available at the clinic are medical doctors who trek infections, respiratory illnesses and other needs. They also bring in psychiatrists, dieticians and physical therapists.
The clinic, which is staffed by 120 volunteer doctors and medical staff, is open on Tuesdays. No appointments are necessary. To learn more, visit chippewaopendoor.org.