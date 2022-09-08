CHIPPEWA FALLS — The first of two public meetings on a $1.2 million referendum took place Tuesday evening at Chippewa Falls City Hall.
If approved, the city would be able to hire additional police and EMS/fire personnel, along with providing wage increases to other city staff.
The Chippewa Falls City Council passed a resolution in August to pursue the referendum in the Nov. 8 election. It asks taxpayers to exceed the levy limit by $1,222,791 per year, starting in January 2023, with no sunset date.
The meeting allowed three public officials to speak on behalf of the referendum: Police Chief Matthew Kelm, Fire/EMS Chief Lee Douglas, and Mayor Greg Hoffman. All three men spoke about the benefits to Chippewa Falls if the referendum were to pass.
“If we have more staff, that’s really a high benefit," Hoffman said. "We want the best possible staff out there in the field. When you call for paramedics to come, I want the best paramedic that you have and, I’m gonna be honest with you, they’ve been to my house numerous times. Believe me, it’s the expertise of the paramedics which kept me alive.”
In 1990, Chippewa Falls EMS took over local ambulance service and added that to part of the fire department services in the city, Douglas said. At that time, Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services had 26 full-time firefighter EMTs.
“Fast forward to today. We went from around 750 calls per year annually and now this year we will most likely surpass 3,600 calls. We are doing that with the same (number of) staff,” Douglas said. “I bring that to you because I feel like this department in the city has been as fiscally responsible as possible. But we’re now seeing that 500% increase in call volume. We’re at the point where we need to be able to staff a third ambulance full-time on a 24/7 rotation.”
Hoffman said he has no doubt that local EMTs got him through last year’s COVID-19 outbreak. But police are equally important to saving your life, he said.
“I talk to the chief at 10:30 at night when somebody’s outside. The police will have one squad car there within three to four minutes, probably will have three squads there in four to five minutes,” he said. “I believe that’s what we pay for with our taxes. We pay to have that kind of service. That’s kind of what’s leading us into this tonight.”
Hoffman said his concern is that as the city grows, it is falling short on fire, EMS and police personnel and therefore the quality of care that people need when in crisis is in jeopardy.
“We need this. We are looking to add one full-time police officer and three full-time EMS positions,” Hoffman said. “And then the goal is to have a competitive wage.”
Kelm said the police department is looking to add one officer to cover the 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. time frame specifically.
“Between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. is when the majority of our calls come out,” Kelm said.
Some of those calls require multiple officer responses, typically due to substance abuse, mental health issues or other problems that require more officers to be there, Kelm said.
This is “both to keep the community safe and the person in crisis safe, or the suspect safe, but also the officers as well,” said Kelm. “It’s not uncommon, for say, the domestic (call) to require several officers to respond.”