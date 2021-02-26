CHIPPEWA FALLS — A house fire Friday afternoon in Chippewa Falls caused about $100,000 in damages, according to Chippewa Falls Battalion Chief Jason Thom.
The fire at 359 Maynard St. was reported at 1:05 p.m. The fire department reported to the structure fire, where they found furniture on the front porch was well-involved in fire, and it was spreading into the residence, Thom said in a press release.
"The fire had breached a large window on the front of the house and high winds were driving the heat and flames into the residence," Thom wrote. "Firefighters quickly began their attack and were able to bring the fire under control within minutes. The residence suffered extensive heat and smoke damage to the interior."
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire; they were able to escape without injury. No injuries were reported to the nine firefighters on scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, Thom said.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.