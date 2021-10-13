EAU CLAIRE — A 30-year-old Chippewa Falls man faces charges for cashing stolen checks while he's on extended supervision following a stint in prison.
Thomas B. Harding, 18334 50th Ave., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County with felony forgery, misdemeanor theft and two counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, police were alerted Tuesday of an attempt in progress to cash a stolen and fraudulent check at a Royal Credit Union branch in Eau Claire.
When police arrived at the business, Harding's car accelerated out of the drive-thru lane, over a curb and sidewalk, and onto the road. An Eau Claire police officer turned on his squad car lights, and Harding immediately pulled his vehicle into a nearby convenience store parking lot. The officer then arrested Harding.
Police called the owner of the stolen checks, who said Harding took them a week or two ago. Harding had successfully cashed $800 in checks before the owner closed the account.
When police retrieved the stolen checkbook from Harding's car, they found five checks written to himself for a total of $5,000. He also had $1,305 in cash in the car, which police seized due to suspected theft.
Since his release from prison in March, Harding has been charged with new crimes including narcotics and methamphetamine possession, retail theft, obstructing an officer and multiple traffic citations, according to online court records. Those cases are still pending.