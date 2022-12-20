CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Cornell.
Dustin W. Kuechler, 26, 33 1/2 E. Elm St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with third-degree sexual assault and sexual intercourse with a child. Kuechler will appear in court Jan. 10.
According to the criminal commplaint, a teenage girl told authorities that Kuechler entered her tent in the Cornell area and had sexual intercourse with her in April of 2020. She was 16 at the time.
When police interviewed Kuechler, he admitted to having sex with the teen, but he claimed it was consensual.
