CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused in a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the city over the winter has now been convicted.

Brandon S. Gee, 33, 435 State Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to theft of movable property, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. Gee was charged with a total of 31 counts; the other 28 counts were read-in and dismissed.