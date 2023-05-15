Levi Hunt, 44, of rural Chippewa Falls is such a huge fan of White Castle, he even took wedding photos with his wife, Mel Hunt, in front of a store. Hunt is entering the "Cravers Hall of Fame" today at the White Castle corporate headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.
contributed photo
White Castle super-fan Levi Hunt loves the restaurant so much, he took a picture of his daughter, Coast Hunt, inside a "Crave Case," which holds 30 burgers.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — As a child, eating White Castle was a special, twice-a-year treat for Levi Hunt. There aren’t any White Castle restaurants in western Wisconsin, but when his family made the trek from the town of Lafayette to Chicago every Thanksgiving, Hunt got his burgers, which he lovingly calls “sliders.”
When extended family from Chicago would visit the Chippewa Valley every summer, they’d bring him White Castle.
“So for me, it was all about family,” Hunt said Monday. “It’s all about family tradition and something I’d look forward to. It just ties back to nostalgia from my childhood.”
As he grew up, he maintained his love for the burgers, but it became a running gag in his family. He’d stop and take pictures in front of their signs while traveling. He would wear shirts and hats from the restaurant.
“I did engagement photos in front of a White Castle,” he said. “We just did romantic photos in front of it. The manager came out and said, ‘you must really like White Castle,’ and he brought me out a shirt and merchandise.”
Luckily, his wife, Mel, was on board with the pictures.
“She understands my sense of humor and my obsession with random, weird things,” he said.
Hunt, a 1996 Chippewa Falls High School graduate, said his pictures have appeared on the White Castle website over the years. Now, Hunt is among 11 dedicated superfans who are entering the White Castle “Cravers Hall of Fame.” The ceremony will be held today at the corporate headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.
Wendy Schwantes, White Castle assistant vice president, said it is no small feat to get into the hall of fame, saying numerous people submit entries every year since it was created in 2001.
White Castle has 350 restaurants in 14 states, as well retail availability in all 50 states, Schwantes said.
“Levi has always loved White Castle even though his visits to the restaurant happened only a couple of times a year when he visited relatives in Chicago,” Schwantes wrote in a press release. “As a photographer, he has created photoshoots involving White Castle that caught the company’s attention on social media.”
Hunt, who spoke to the Leader-Telegram on Monday while at the Minneapolis International Airport waiting to get on his flight to Ohio, was thrilled for the nomination. He added that the company paid for the trip.
“My family is so excited for me,” Hunt said. “This is very surreal to me.”
His love for his beloved burgers have only grown over the years. When his daughter, Coast Hunt, was born, he took photos of her inside a “Crave Case,” which is designed to hold 30 burgers. He said he’s been to every White Castle in the Twin Cities area.