Rusaw_Donald_080520

Donald Rusaw

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who was caught possessing sexual images on his phone, including lewd photos of children, just weeks after he was released from prison for sex offenses has now been convicted.

Donald N. Rusaw, 46, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to three counts of possession of child pornography; seven other counts were read-in and dismissed. After Rusaw was apprehended in August 2020, he was returned to the Stanley Correctional Institution.

