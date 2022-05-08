CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls native Judy Henske, known for her folk music throughout the 1960s, made her final performance in her hometown in June 2013, playing before a sold-out show at the Heyde Center for the Arts.
For local musician/composer/playwright Jerry Way, it was a night he’d never forget. Way joined Henske on stage, armed with his guitar, with a front-row seat to hear her vocals.
“She had a powerful voice and commanding presence,” Way said. “It was very bluesy. Wow, what a big voice. She was just a delight to work with. It was a great crowd. She told funny stories about going to McDonell and about getting in trouble with the nuns.”
Henske died April 27 in Los Angeles. She was 85.
Way said he received a call in the weeks leading up to her peformance, seeing if he could play with her. Henske’s husband, keyboardist Criag Doerge, wasn’t going to be able to make the trip, and she needed a replacement.
“She called me and told me which songs to learn,” Way said. “I listened to the CDs and wrote down the chord changes. We had one practice, the night before the performance. She was just perfectly comfortable with that; she was a strong leader.”
Way moved to Chippewa Falls 55 years ago and has always been involved in the area music scene. He learned that Henske was from Chippewa Falls when he moved here.
“I heard about her right away, because she was doing big things in the music business,” Way said. “She lived up to everything I had ever heard about her. She loved playing in Chippewa Falls, and going back home. It was just an honor that that (performance) happened.”
Way said what stood out to him was the sheer number of people in the crowd who grew up with her, even though she left Chippewa Falls in 1959.
“It meant a lot to people who knew her,” Way said. “She made it a long way in the music business. She gave them an example to look to and admire.”
Henske was born in Chippewa Falls in 1936, and because she was so well known for her voice, she played at numerous area weddings. She moved to California and played at coffee houses and on the club circuit, and appeared in the movie “Hootenanny Hoot,” playing herself, alongside Johnny Cash, the Brothers Four and other musical acts.
In 1964 her second album, “High Flying Bird,” was released, featuring songs like her bluesy version of the standard “Until the Real Thing Comes Along” and a mournful cover of “God Bless the Child.”
In 1962, Henske toured with comedian Woody Allen, and she was considered to be among three women who provided the inspiration for his film “Annie Hall.” The main character was from Chippewa Falls. “Annie Hall” won the Oscar for best picture in 1977, winning over “Star Wars.”