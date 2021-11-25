CHIPPEWA FALLS — The annual Bridge to Wonderland Parade in Chippewa Falls will go on as scheduled, said Chippewa Falls Main Street director Teri Ouimette.
In the days since the crash that killed six people at a parade in Waukesha, holiday parades in Memonomee Falls and Whitefish Bay have been canceled, with officials saying their decision to cancel was made after the Waukesha tragedy.
“We’ve not had that discussion at all,” Ouimette said Wednesday, adding she was unaware of other cities canceling their festivities.
The 30th annual parade was held in 2019, but was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with the parade route beginning at the courthouse at Spruce Street, heades south on N. Bridge Street, and ending at Spring Street. The seven-block parade typically draws thousands of spectators.
Joe Niese, director of the Chippewa Falls Public Library and an author, will be the grand marshal of this year’s parade, which has a theme of “Gnomes & Elves.”
“Joe Niese and family will be riding on a float built by the Crystal Reith and the Neurofibromatosis First Inc. organization volunteers,” Ouimette said.
Ouimette and her planning committee always come sup with different themes each year to encourage new and creative floats. In recent years the themes have ranged from “Candy Christmas” to “Christmas in Toyland” to Dr. Seuss’ stories to Willi Wonka.
Santa Claus always closes out the parade, and he and Mrs. Claus will be on a float built by Green Oasis.
Typically, there are 50 to 60 floats in the parade, as Ouimette tries to keep the event to less than an hour in length.
After the parade, there will be a community tree lighting ceremoney at Chippewa Riverfront park, with music and games. Weather permitting, ice skating will be available at the park as well.
Whitefish Bay announced earlier this week it was canceling their Holiday Stroll Parade, which was scheduled for tonight, according to a Merchants of Whitefish Bay special edition newsletter. The decision was made in coordination with the Village of Whitefish Bay and the Whitefish Bay Police Department.
”The Whitefish Bay Business Improvement District (BID) is deeply saddened by the events in Waukesha and, out of respect for our grieving community, unanimously made this decision,” the newsletter said.
Menomonee Falls Village President Dave Glasgow also announced their parade set for this Sunday was canceled.
“It would be very hard to march in the parade, which would normally be a very joyous time, knowing that many people have been seriously injured and five have died,” Glasgow said. “We stand in solidarity with our Waukesha friends and mourn with them the injured and those who lost their lives.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.