CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Bernard Willi Municipal Pool in Chippewa Falls shut down for the season on Sunday, and Chippewa Falls parks director John Jimenez is exploring possible minor repairs that might help the aging pool stay open for another two or three summers.

Jimenez said he will be meeting with the city’s finance committee in coming weeks to discuss purchasing new filters and pumps in the mechanical room at the pool. He estimates the new equipment could cost up to $70,000.

