CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Bernard Willi Municipal Pool in Chippewa Falls shut down for the season on Sunday, and Chippewa Falls parks director John Jimenez is exploring possible minor repairs that might help the aging pool stay open for another two or three summers.
Jimenez said he will be meeting with the city’s finance committee in coming weeks to discuss purchasing new filters and pumps in the mechanical room at the pool. He estimates the new equipment could cost up to $70,000.
“That will extend our ability to facilitate keeping the pool open three years,” Jimenez said. “Having that system, we could transfer them to a new facility.”
The pool, located in Marshall Park, near the south entrance to Irvine Park, is open only in the summer months, and in recent years, the city has struggled to hire and retain lifeguards. The slide wasn’t open last year; repairing the slide would cost about $20,000 and it would likely last another 15 years.
Jimenez presented the Committee of a Whole with a study this spring that analyzed the pool’s current state, showing the high cost of repairing the pool. Remodeling the bathrooms would cost $250,000 to $350,000. Replacing the slide tower would cost $150,000 to $200,000. Shade structures would cost $60,000, underwater lighting upgrades are $30,000, new deck lighting poles are $30,000, meeting ADA access requirements are $40,000, filtration and pump replacements are $30,000, and fencing upgrades are $18,000. Also, a plan to add a splash pad would cost $400,000 to $600,000. The report also shows that a full replacement, starting completely over, would cost $4 million or more.
While no votes have been taken, city council members have been hesitant to support a plan to upgrade or replace the pool because of the costs.
Pool operates at a deficit
The pool has never been a revenue generator, and that was the case this year.
Jimenez said the pool generated $34,068 between daily and season passes, pool lessons, and some invoiced fees. However, total expenses — primarily wages — totaled $70,489, for a deficit of $36,421.
The pool opened its season this year on June 11, staying open through last Sunday. Jimenez said they opened a week later than usual because they didn’t have staffing ready at the beginning of the summer.
“Our attendance has declined,” Jimenez said. “We had an overall attendance in 2017 of 11,083. It was 12,225 in 2018 and 9,802 in 2019.”
The pool was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and last year brought just 5,827 visits. This year was slightly higher at 7,840 visits, but still below recent average years. Jimenez added that those numbers don’t include season pass visits. The slide, while still in place, has been closed the past two summers because it is not deemed to be safe.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Jimenez said of the attendance this year. “I hoped for the best and prepared for the worst. Did we lose a lot of attendance because we lost the slide? I don’t know.”
Jimenez wasn’t sure how many days the pool was open this summer; it closed or was only open a half-day on some rainy days.
A pool committee, comprised of members of the public and city staff, will also hold their first official meeting next month to look at ways to keep the pool open.
“The community knows and understands we are working on a plan, for a solution,” Jimenez said.
{span}The pool was named after Bernard Willi, who served as Chippewa Falls mayor from 1990 to 1992. In that two-year term, he was instrumental in getting the new municipal pool built. He took the honorary first trip down the slide when it opened. The old pool was destroyed and replaced with the new one on the same location.{/span}