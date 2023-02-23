041422_dr_Pool_2a

The slide has suffered cracks and wasn't open the past two summers.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Bernard Willi Municipal Pool will be able to open, operate and function this summer, but for how many more years into the future is still an unanswered question.

A public hearing on the future of the pool is tentatively set for April, where the community will be invited to come and share their thoughts with the Chippewa Falls Park Board and a pool committee that is exploring ways to either renovate or replace the aging structure. The date of the hearing hasn't been finalized.

