The future of the Bernard Willi Municipal Pool in Chippewa Falls is still unclear. A pool committee looking at either refurbishing or replacing the aging pool is planning to hold a public hearing in April to get more feedback from the public. The slide has suffered cracks and wasn’t open the past two summers.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Bernard Willi Municipal Pool will be able to open, operate and function this summer, but for how many more years into the future is still an unanswered question.
A public hearing on the future of the pool is tentatively set for April, where the community will be invited to come and share their thoughts with the Chippewa Falls Park Board and a pool committee that is exploring ways to either renovate or replace the aging structure. The date of the hearing hasn't been finalized.
In spring 2022, a Chippewa Falls committee comprising all City Council members discussed not funding future renovations of the pool; no vote was ever taken. Numerous city residents attended council meetings in the following weeks, urging the pool be saved.
John Jimenez, Chippewa Falls parks director, said the pool will be able to open in June.
"The council approved funds to purchase a new pool heater and a new pool filter that will be installed prior to the opening of the pool," Jimenez said. "The pool is scheduled to open on June 9 and run through August 20. The new equipment will allow us to function confidently for 3-5 years, considering the state of the rest of the facility. This will also allow the pool committee, Park Board, and City Council to formulate an action plan for the future of the facility."
Jimenez said the next step is to get more feedback from the public.
"We have been having monthly meetings as a pool committee and are working diligently to formulate an action plan," Jimenez said. "We intend to have a 'listening forum' in April where we will invite people to come share their insights and wants for an aquatic facility. This will give us, the pool committee, the opportunity to listen to all the feedback and enable us to take back all the input and have a more in-depth discussion. We will also be providing a comprehensive survey to gain better insight on the communities needs and wants."
Jimenez said the next step after a public hearing is reviewing the survey results and gathering feedback on the best way to proceed.
Park Board Chairwoman Beth Arneberg liked the idea of hosting a hearing as well as doing a survey.
"We need to see where the community stands, and if they are willing and able to help fund it," Arneberg said.
The pool, located in Marshall Park, near the south entrance to Irvine Park, is open only in the summer months, and in recent years the city has struggled to hire and retain lifeguards. The slide wasn’t open in 2021 or 2022; repairing the slide would cost about $20,000 and it would likely last another 15 years.
Jimenez presented the Committee of a Whole with a study last spring that analyzed the pool’s current state, showing the high cost of repairing the pool.
Remodeling the bathrooms would cost $250,000 to $350,000. Replacing the slide tower would cost $150,000 to $200,000. Shade structures would cost $60,000, underwater lighting upgrades are $30,000, new deck lighting poles are $30,000, meeting ADA access requirements are $40,000, filtration and pump replacements are $30,000, and fencing upgrades are $18,000. Also, a plan to add a splash pad would cost $400,000 to $600,000. The report also shows a full replacement, starting completely over, would cost $4 million or more.
The pool has never been a revenue generator, and that was the case last year. Jimenez said the pool generated $34,068 between daily and season passes, pool lessons and some invoiced fees. However, total expenses — primarily wages — totaled $70,489, for a deficit of $36,421.
The pool was named after Bernard Willi, who served as Chippewa Falls mayor from 1990 to 1992. In that two-year term, he was instrumental in getting the new municipal pool built. He took the honorary first trip down the slide when it opened. The old pool was destroyed and replaced with the new one at the same location.