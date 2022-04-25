CHIPPEWA FALLS — The body of a missing 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls has been located, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department
The deceased girl is identified as Iliana (Lily) M. Peters. She was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School. She was last seen Sunday night.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm hasn't released new details but said he anticipates a press conference will be held at 5 p.m. today with updates.
The Chippewa Falls School District sent out a press release Monday morning about the girl's death.
"By now, you have most likely heard about the tragic incident that occurred (Sunday) night into today, claiming the life of a (Chippewa Falls school district) student," the press release states. "We feel that it is important for you to know about what we may share at this time. We do not plan to announce what happened, as we are not privy to those details; we believe that law enforcement needs to be the ones to decide what or how much to share in that regard."
The letter says "we know that some of our students may be affected and s ome of our students may have conversations amongst themselves and with staff members."
If students need more individual support, the district's personnel will be available throughout Monday and into the future, the press release states.
The police department received a call at 9 p.m. Sunday from Lily's father, who said she had not returned home from a visit to her aunt's house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.
"Officers learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening," wrote Kelm in a press release Monday morning. "She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of E. Birch St. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends, but she was not located."
After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove St and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot, Kelm wrote.
"K-9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area (Sunday) night," Kelm wrote. "Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area. Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS search teams searched this area and conducted door to door canvasing overnight. CFPD Investigators have and continue to follow-up with friends and family of Lily."