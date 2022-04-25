CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old girl, who was last seen Sunday night.
The girl is identified as Iliana (Lily) M. Peters. She is a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School.
The police department received a call at 9 p.m. Sunday from Lily's father, who said she had not returned home from a visit to her aunt's house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.
"Officers learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening," wrote Police Chief Matt Kelm in a press release Monday morning. "She was supposed to be heading
home to the 50 block of E. Birch St. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends, but she was not located."
After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove St and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot, Kelm wrote.
"K-9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area (Sunday) night," Kelm wrote. "Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area. Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS search teams searched this area and conducted door to door canvasing overnight. CFPD Investigators have and continue to follow-up with friends and family of Lily."
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and, at this point, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.
Lily was last known to be wearing a purple ¼ zip long sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and grey shoes.