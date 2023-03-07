Altoona Detective Timothy Peterson poses Tuesday with Donut, a therapy dog who has worked the past three years in the police department. Peterson and Donut visited Chippewa Falls City Hall on Tuesday, as the Chippewa Falls Police Department are considering getting their own therapy dog.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Altoona Police Detective Timothy Peterson goes almost anywhere in the city, people ask to see Donut, the department’s three-year-old therapy dog.
“Over the last three years, what he’s done for the community in Altoona is amazing,” Peterson said. “I don’t know how we did policing before it.”
Peterson and Donut attended a hearing of two Chippewa Falls committees on Tuesday, where City Council members asked about the costs and benefits of having a therapy dog in a police department. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm has been in contact with Peterson to find out more about the uses and benefits.
Donut, a Labradoodle, can frequently be found at the schools, but he’s also brought to sensitive crimes, where victims are struggling to tell their stories to police.
“He helps calm their nerves,” Peterson explained. “He just sits there and lets people pet him.”
Kelm said he’s been interested in getting a therapy dog for more than a year.
“We’re ready to move forward,” Kelm said. “Based on the successes we’ve seen in other departments about having a therapy dog, it’s a no-brainer. It can help de-escalate dangerous situations, particularly those having a mental health crisis.”
Kelm estimates the start-up costs will be about $3,000 for equipment, plus training. He told the committee that they plan to get a similar Labradoodle from a farm in Osseo.
“Once we say we’re interested, it’s just a matter of time of when we get one,” Kelm said.
Councilman Paul Nadreau asked about donations to pay for a therapy dog. Kelm said he expects businesses will help donate to the program. Peterson said businesses in Altoona pay for the food, vet bills and grooming.
While no vote was taken, the committee seemed on board with the idea.
“We’ll work on the funding and go from there,” said Councilman John Monarski.
Peterson said a therapy dog will take a certification test once reaching a year old, showing it is calm and obediant and doesn’t react to being tugged on.
Donut’s work schedule is similar to a K9 used in arrests or finding drugs, although he has an entirely different purpose. He lives with the officer who serves as handler. He heads into the police station, where other officers also get the benefit of taking a minute to play with him or just stop to pet him, Peterson added.
“He’s on duty pretty much every day,” Peterson said. “His worth, with the officers’ mental health, is amazing. I want people to come up and interact with him. We push him a lot on social media; he has his own TikTok page.”
Peterson said Augusta is getting a therapy dog, and Dunn County has one.