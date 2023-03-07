Donut on Duty

Altoona Detective Timothy Peterson poses Tuesday with Donut, a therapy dog who has worked the past three years in the police department. Peterson and Donut visited Chippewa Falls City Hall on Tuesday, as the Chippewa Falls Police Department are considering getting their own therapy dog.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Altoona Police Detective Timothy Peterson goes almost anywhere in the city, people ask to see Donut, the department’s three-year-old therapy dog.

“Over the last three years, what he’s done for the community in Altoona is amazing,” Peterson said. “I don’t know how we did policing before it.”