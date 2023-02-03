CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gary Betts walked around the displays at the Chippewa Area History Center on Friday and marveled at the collection of tools used to harvest trees during the area's rich history in the lumber industry.

"I think it's amazing," Betts said of the museum, which opened its doors on Friday. "I really enjoy the history of it. I love the whole building, the whole layout is just so impressive."

