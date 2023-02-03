CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gary Betts walked around the displays at the Chippewa Area History Center on Friday and marveled at the collection of tools used to harvest trees during the area's rich history in the lumber industry.
"I think it's amazing," Betts said of the museum, which opened its doors on Friday. "I really enjoy the history of it. I love the whole building, the whole layout is just so impressive."
Betts, 84, of Chippewa Falls liked the information on the lumber industry that fueled the growth of the city in the 1800s.
"And you think about how dangerous those jobs were," Betts said. "It was all done by hand. They didn't have tractors like we do now."
Betts was among dozens of visitors who stopped to check out the exhibits, spread out over four floors, ranging from a classic car to military-themed displays.
"It will be a big draw to the community," Betts said. "Anyone who comes to the area and doesn't go through is missing out."
Sue Dole of Chippewa Falls, who serves on the board of the Chippewa County Genealogical Society, raved about the building.
"This is beautiful," Dole said. "It's been a long time in the planning. It's amazing what they were able to put together, and the things people brought in."
Randy Knapp of Lake Hallie, who is a retired UW-Extension agricultural agent, said he was anxious to see the displays.
"What first hits me is the amount of work put into making these displays," Knapp said.
Larry and Diane Rosenbrook of Bloomer had already spent several hours in the building, and were planning to return soon.
"We loved it," Diane Rosenbrook said. "We spent a lot of time in the genealogical room. I was shocked at the information in there. It was unbelievable."
Diane Rosenbrook said she has lived in the area for more than five decades and wanted to learn more about the history.
"We love the history of the Northern Center. He loved the logging," she said.
Dave Gordon, president of the Chippewa County Historical Society, said this was the culmination of decades of planning.
"I joined the historical society in 2004, and they were talking about a new building then," Gordon said. "We're very excited. I am amazed at the rich history that Chippewa County and Chippewa Falls has. So, now we can tell the story about that."
The initial goal was the building would open in spring 2022, but COVID-related and supply chain issues led to delays. Gordon said he feels the building is 80% complete.
"We opened now because the community has been asking us forever (when we'll open)," Gordon said. "We'll be ever-changing, because it's the only way people will come back."
The price tag on the building slowly climbed as they raised money. Gordon said the final cost was about $4.5 million.
"The community supported it; it's paid for," Gordon said. He pointed to the classrooms, meeting rooms and an auditorium, saying he wants the public to feel free to use the space. "It's a community project; it took the whole community to do this."
Construction on the two-level Chippewa Area History Center began in August 2020. It is approximately a 19,000-square-foot building.
In 2015, the Chippewa County Historical Society purchased the former Dairy Queen restaurant at 12 Bridgewater Ave., which was last used by Piff’s Pizza. The site, adjacent to the entrance to Irvine Park and across from the Bernard F. Willi Municipal Pool, was considered an ideal, central location for the building, Gordon said. The empty restaurant was razed in April 2016.
After purchasing the lot, the group launched its capital campaign. The group believes with its proximity to the park and to Leinenkugel Brewing Company, it will be a tourism draw to the north side of the city.
The building was designed by Chippewa Falls-based CBS Squared architect firm. It is designed to look just like the old Chippewa Lumber & Boom Company mill. That building boasted it had the largest saw mill under one roof in the world, with up to 175 saws that would be running at a time. However, the mill closed in 1910.
The Chippewa County Historical Society has been operating out of a building at 123 Allen St. on the city’s East Hill for nearly 30 years. It has typically only been open on Tuesdays. However, that location hasn’t suited their needs, and it lacks wheelchair and handicap accessibility.
The new museum also will be the home of the Chippewa County Genealogical Society. For more information on the Chippewa County Historical Society or to donate to the capital campaign, visit chippewacountywihistoricalsociety.org.