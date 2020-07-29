CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Jennifer Heinz has resigned from the Chippewa Falls school board.
A news release from the school district cited "personal circumstances" for her departure.
The release goes on to say Heinz "will be missed," adding: "Though only in her second term, constituents should know that she quickly acquired a leadership role upon her election in 2016 and was instrumental in helping forward many of the district’s initiatives that have been in place since 2014. Her efforts in the role of board member helped significantly strengthen the mission and core values of CFAUSD."
Anyone interested in applying for the board vacancy should submit a written notice of interest by Aug. 12 to school board President David Czech at czechdp@chipfalls.org.