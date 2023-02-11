CHIPPEWA FALLS — Students in the Chippewa Falls School District will be having at-home school makeup days this Friday and on Monday, Feb. 20.
The district announced that there will be 'asynchronous learning days" for students those two days, while teachers are in professional development training. Students will be given assignments that they are expected to complete at home.
"We wanted to make sure the days aren't spur-of-the-moment; they are pre-planned lessons," said Sue Kern, executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. "We wanted our staff to have time to plan those lessons, and be meaningful lessons."
The school district had budgeted for two snow days in the 2022-23 school calendar, but because of inclement weather, school has been canceled six times, meaning the district has four days to make up. The district already added back April 10, which was also a staff professional development day. The district was prepared to extend the school year to Wednesday, June 7. By creating the asynchronous school days, the school year will end on Monday, June 5, barring any other inclement weather days.
Kern said they asked parents in a survey about the idea of learning-at-home days. Out of 1,300 responses, roughly 89% of parents endorsed the idea, Kern said.
The Eau Claire School District has had virtual learning days to avoid canceling school on inclement weather days. However, the Chippewa Falls School District doesn't have the ability for all students to meet virtually because of poor broadband or internet connections across the 235-square-mile district.
“Regarding virtual learning on inclement weather days, we did learn much from the pandemic and, in a cost/benefit analysis of our virtual learning capacity, it was determined that we do not yet have the ability to fairly and equitably provide for virtual learning under these circumstances,” Superintendent Jeffrey Holmes said previously.
So, Kern stressed this is 'asynchronous' learning.'
"We didn't want to use (the phrase) 'virtual' because that has a different meaning to us in the district," Kern said. "It means they are learning independently, but not on their own."
By ending the school year on Monday June 5, it means summer school programming can begin on time on Monday, June 12, Kern added.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, “each school district board shall annually schedule and hold at least 437 hours of direct pupil instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 1 through 6, and at least 1,137 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 7 through 12.
The school hours are computed as the period from the start to the close of the school’s daily instructional schedule. Scheduled hours under this subdivision include recess and time for pupils to transfer between classes but do not include the lunch period.”
That policy was adopted in 2013. Prior to that, state law required 180 days of classroom time each school year.
This number of makeup days is not unprecedented. In the 2013-14 school year, the Chippewa Falls School District had built in just two snow days but wound up using seven. So, students had to go to class a full additional week in early June to make up for all the cancellations.