CHIPPEWA FALLS — After an investigation Monday night, law enforcement said a potential gun threat overheard at the Chippewa Falls Middle School Monday afternoon was not credible, the Chippewa Falls school district said Tuesday morning.
One student, who the district did not identify in an email, won't be at school until further notice, it said.
Someone who overheard the potential threat reported it via email at 6:40 p.m. to a teacher, the district said Monday night in an email to parents.
The teacher sent the email to middle school administrators at 7:25 p.m., who alerted a school resource officer and started an investigation.
Law enforcement officers were sent to homes to interview students involved at 9 and 10 p.m. Monday evening, the district said. Officers and school officials confirmed the information the students gave them with others.
The investigation was complete by 11:05 p.m. Monday and law enforcement "deemed the threat not to be credible," the district said. But as a result of the investigation, one student will not be at school until further notice, it noted.
The district said in the email: "We have confirmed that there are no additional safety concerns posed against students or the school. The middle school day and all other district activities will continue as scheduled."
Additional law enforcement officers were at Chippewa Falls Middle School Tuesday.
The district said in the email: "We are so grateful there are individuals who step forward in situations like this. We encourage our students and families to always inform us of concerns. Please continue to encourage your child to reach out to the adults they trust if they have information about school safety."
The school district also takes tips about threats or school safety via the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Speak Up Speak Out tool, which can be found at speakup.widoj.gov.
