CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School Board approved its 2022-23 budget Tuesday, which calls for a 3.97% increase in spending. The $65.6 million budget is an increase from $63.1 million this year.
However, the levy will decline by $718,000. The total levy will decline from $26.85 million this year to $26.14 million in the new budget, which is a 2.7% drop.
The tax rate also will decline 15.6%. The tax rate will drop from $7.20 per thousand dollars of property value this year, down to $6.08 per thousand dollars valuation in the new budget.
Chad Trowbridge, the district’s business manager, walked the board through the budget during the hearing. He pointed out that the district’s $7.20 tax rate per thousand is on par with Eau Claire’s $7.02 and Menomonie’s $7.71. However, other surrounding district’s have much higher rates, with Rice Lake at $10.14, Cadott at $10.42 and Hudson at $9.93. The state average is $8.64 per thousand dollars valuation.
The district’s bond rating is deemed “Aa2,” a bond rating of excellent.
“We are well-rated, in terms of bonding,” Trowbridge said.
Roughly 60% of the budget is tied into staff, with 42% going into wages and 18% for fringe benefits.
State aid increased by just 1.82%, or an increase of $577,000, for a total of about $32.3 million.
Declining enrollment
Enrollment in the district also has continued to decline in recent years, from 4,948 students last year to 4,836 this year, which is a 2.3% drop. There are 1,448 students in the high school, 1,062 students in the middle school, and 1,915 students between the six elementary schools. The district also counts 345 students in the pre-K programs.
Board member Steve Olson asked if district staff are concerned about the drop in enrollment, and if was what they were expecting.
Trowbridge said they have been graduating larger classes in recent years. He pointed to steady birth rates in the area, and was optimistic that enrollment will plateau.