CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School Board approved its 2022-23 budget Tuesday, which calls for a 3.97% increase in spending. The $65.6 million budget is an increase from $63.1 million this year.

However, the levy will decline by $718,000. The total levy will decline from $26.85 million this year to $26.14 million in the new budget, which is a 2.7% drop.

