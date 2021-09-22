CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District has been cleared of wrongdoing after an ACLU investigation, the district announced Wednesday.
The ACLU was asked to investigate a pupil discrimination complaint. The ACLU "has concluded that there is no evidence that the district violated Wisconsin’s pupil discrimination law," the press release states.
"The investigator interviewed approximately 35 individuals, reviewed a considerable volume of documents, and followed any number of leads in developing the information needed to resolve this complaint," the letter states. "The investigator interviewed all of the co-complainants, as well as current and former administrators, and current and former staff members. The investigator also interviewed a parent of current students, several parents of former students, and an outside individual."
Based on this information, the investigator concluded that the complaint was deficient under applicable law, finding that “there is no evidence to conclude that the district has created or is responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of one’s race, sex, or sexual orientation that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the District,” the press release states.
"The complaint generated substantial public interest and the district felt it was important to make the public aware of this decision," the press release states. "This decision can be appealed to the full Board of Education if the complainant wishes to do so. The district is not in a position to share the decision itself at this time, because pupil behavioral and other pupil record information is confidential under state and federal pupil records laws."