CHIPPEWA FALLS — All schools in the Chippewa Falls School District were abruptly canceled Friday morning due to an online threat.
Superintendent Jff Holmes sent a letter to all parents at 6:28 a.m. that announced the decision. The letter said all district activities also are canceled.
"These safety measures have been taken as a precautionary measure in relation to cyber threats received throughout this past night," Holmes wrote. "As of 5:30 a.m. (Friday) morning, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has informed the District that they were following up on additional information related to the incident. CFPD was informed by CFAUSD administration at approximately 10:30 p.m. about a potential local cyber threat. CFPD promptly began an investigation and more cyber messaging has been presented to school and police authorities during that time that needs greater follow-up than the original message received.
"Because the safety of everyone in the CFAUSD is our top priority, the decision was made to close all of our schools until the police have had the time to follow-up on all messaging that has been provided," Holmes wrote. "From our communication with the CFPD, we do not believe that a real threat exists; however, we feel strongly that we need to have more consideration of this matter prior to bringing students and staff back into any of the schools."
The police department and district will continue to work on the matter, he added. The police department hasn't commented on the situation on its Facebook page as of Friday morning.
"Again, given the situation, we feel compelled to close schools out of an abundance of caution in relation to the world around us," he wrote.
On Thursday, Holmes sent a separate letter to parents, saying he was "aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TIkTok. THe post refers to a threat to school safety for every school in the USA, even elementary" on Friday.
"The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district," he wrote. "We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools."