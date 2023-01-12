A snow pile sits in front of Halmstad Elementary School on Thursday in Chippewa Falls. Superintendent Jeffrey Holmes has announced that students will have class on June 5-6 to make up for cancellations due to inclement weather.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District has confirmed that students will go to class for winter make-up days on June 5-6, as adding minutes to the school day has been ruled out as an option.
The school calendar included two “snow days,” but the district has already used five so far this school year.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes sent a letter to parents Wednesday night, confirming that one makeup day will be on April 10, which had been slated for a staff professional development day, and any others will be added on to the school year in early June.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, “each school district board shall annually schedule and hold at least 437 hours of direct pupil instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 1 through 6, and at least 1,137 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 7 through 12.
The school hours are computed as the period from the start to the close of the school’s daily instructional schedule. Scheduled hours under this subdivision include recess and time for pupils to transfer between classes but do not include the lunch period.”
That policy was adopted in 2013. Prior to that, state law required 180 days of classroom time each school year.
If the Chippewa Falls School District were to add 12 minutes to each school day, it would make up an hour every week. However, Holmes said it isn’t quite that easy.
“Regarding adding minutes to the day, we have bus transportation language that prevents Chippewa Yellow Bus from doing pick-ups of our students prior to 6 a.m. and, again, because of the geographic size of the District, we push that envelope,” Holmes wrote to parents. “Additionally, because we have a late release of our middle and high schools in comparison to the Big Rivers Conference, adding minutes to the end of the day becomes impractical and inequitable as well.”
The Eau Claire School District opted to switch to a virtual learning day on Wednesday, rather than have a cancellation. Holmes said that virtual classes still isn’t feasible across the district.
“Regarding virtual learning on inclement weather days, we did learn much from the pandemic and, in a cost/benefit analysis of our virtual learning capacity, it was determined that we do not yet have the ability to fairly and equitably provide for virtual learning under these circumstances,” he wrote.
“Internet access throughout our 235-square-mile district remains limited and to secure hotspots for those families without fiber is cost-prohibitive for only these situations. We also learned that the hotspots were unreliable in many instances because of the spotty cell coverage throughout the District. It became quite obvious to us during the course of the pandemic that we live in a county that does not have the capacity to provide equitable virtual learning from our teaching staff at this time...and that our students and staff perform better in in-person settings.”
This number of makeup days is not unprecedented. In the 2013-14 school year, the Chippewa Falls School District had built in just two snow days but wound up using seven. So, students had to go to class a full additional week in early June to make up for all the cancellations.