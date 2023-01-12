Snow days, like snow piles, are adding up

A snow pile sits in front of Halmstad Elementary School on Thursday in Chippewa Falls. Superintendent Jeffrey Holmes has announced that students will have class on June 5-6 to make up for cancellations due to inclement weather.

 By Chris Vetter/Leader-Telegram staff

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District has confirmed that students will go to class for winter make-up days on June 5-6, as adding minutes to the school day has been ruled out as an option.

The school calendar included two “snow days,” but the district has already used five so far this school year.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com