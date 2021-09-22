CHIPPEWA FALLS — An investigation the Chippewa Falls School District ordered after receiving complaints of pupil discrimination lodged by the ACLU found no evidence of the district breaking Wisconsin laws, the district announced Wednesday.
“The investigator interviewed approximately 35 individuals, reviewed a considerable volume of documents, and followed any number of leads in developing the information needed to resolve this complaint,” stated a news release issued by the school district.
Interviewees included all the co-complainants who contacted the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as administrators, staff members and parents of students who are either currently or formerly involved with Chippewa Falls schools.
The investigator concluded that “there is no evidence to conclude that the district has created or is responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of one’s race, sex, or sexual orientation that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the District,” the news release states.
The decision can be appealed to the board of education, if the complainant wishes to do so, the school district stated.