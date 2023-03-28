CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District want to have a community-wide conversation on the future of education in the school system.
The district has announced its next Community Conversation program, which will take place Saturday, April 15, at Stillson Elementary. Participants will gather at 8 a.m., and the plan is to go until 5 p.m. A contenintal breakfast and a full lunch will be provided.
"It will be a broad range of topics," School Superintendent Jeff Holmes said Tuesday. "There will be reports out on the past work done, what's been addressed, and how it guides our strategic plan."
Topics will include what educational opportunities to add, making sure graduates are job-ready, and also once again examining school safety measures, particularly in the wake of the shooting Monday at a private Christian school in Tennessee that left six people dead, plus the shooter.
"It's something we revisit every year," Holmes said of school security. "I commend people here prior to my arrival for the planning that was put in place."
The district held these community conversation programs in 2014 and again in 2020. The meetings with the public directly led to implementing policies.
"The purpose of those conversations was to engage a wide variety of community members representing diverse stakeholder groups to gather input about the future of our District in those respective years," Holmes said. "The outcomes of those events were lists of outcomes and themes for the Board of Education and school-district personnel to consider for strategic planning purposes and to help guide the District’s improvement efforts."
The 2020 conversation built on what was discussed in 2014, he added.
"Were you to walk through our school building hallways, you would certainly see evidence of the major influences that the Community Conversations have generated throughout our District since the inception of our strategic planning," Holmes said.
New this year will be focus groups conducted with everyone from students to business owners, and what the school learned from those interviews.
"I was fascinated with what came out of the focus groups with the students," Holmes said.
Another likely brand-new topic is the emerging use of artificial intelligence, and how the school system addresses it, he said.
"It's about knowing how to use the content that's out there appropriately," Holmes said.
Registration is open to anyone, but the Community Conversation Design Team reached out to specific community members who are seen as 'integral district stakeholders.'
"Because this is such an important event, we ask that community members attend only if they are able to do so for the full day," he said.
Paper registration forms are also available at the district's Central Office, 1130 Miles St. Registration will close at 4 p.m. on March 31. Any questions should be directed to the district's executive assistant Angela Feils at feilsal@chipfalls.org or 715-726-2417, ext. 1803.