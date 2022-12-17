CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District's executive committee will meet Monday to discuss adding another school day to the calendar, after using three "snow days" at the end of last week.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the district essentially had three snow days built into the calendar, which are now used up.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, "each school district board shall annually schedule and hold at least 437 hours of direct pupil instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 1 through 6, and at least 1,137 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 7 through 12. The school hours are computed as the period from the start to the close of the school's daily instructional schedule. Scheduled hours under this subdivision include recess and time for pupils to transfer between classes but do not include the lunch period."
That policy was adopted in 2013. Prior to that, state law required 180 days of classroom time each school year.
The Chippewa Falls School District has several "staff professional development days" built into the school year's calendar. The next two are Friday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 20.
"There may be adjustments to the calendar, in that regard," Holmes said. "I hate that people have already made plans for those days, but we live in Wisconsin."
State law also allows for districts to adjust their school day to add minutes on to each day. For instance, the district's elementary schools currently end at 2:35 p.m. If they changed that to 2:45 p.m., those 10 minutes a day would add up over the course of the rest of the school year. Holmes said that was also a possibility he would consider if needed.
"I'm just hopeful we don't have another 'snow-maggedon' here," he said.
The district announced early Friday that school would start two hours late. However, just before 8 a.m., Holmes announced the school day would entirely be canceled.
"A lot of our outlying areas, the roads are terrible," Holmes said. "It was prudent."
Additionally, the Jim Fall Elementary School was entirely without power, so that building wouldn't be able to open.
"The generator there can only power a few things," Holmes said. "It was one of my main worries."
In the 2013-14 school year, the Chippewa Falls School District had built in just two snow days but wound up using seven. So, students had to go to class a full additional week in early June to make up for all the cancellations. The changes in state law to build in extra hours was done to prevent that from happening again.
Holmes said he hopes the public understands why he was cautious and canceled each day.
"Just let everyone know thanks for their patience and understaning with Wisconsin weather," he said. "It's not an exact science."
The Altoona School District also built three snow days into their calendar. They used two-hour late starts on both Wednesday and Friday, and only canceled on Thursday. That district's plan is if they go reach three snow days, they would switch to virtual classes if they cannot open the building.