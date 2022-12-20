CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District will now have class on April 10 to make up for three “snow days” last week. However, any further snow days that occur this winter will be added on to the schedule in June, said Superintendent Jeff Holmes.

Holmes initally thought the school calendar had three days built in for “snow days,” but there were actually only two days. He said on Friday that he would be targeting using a staff professional development day as a make-up day. He announced Monday that the district settled on April 10 as the make-up day.

