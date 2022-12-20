CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District will now have class on April 10 to make up for three “snow days” last week. However, any further snow days that occur this winter will be added on to the schedule in June, said Superintendent Jeff Holmes.
Holmes initally thought the school calendar had three days built in for “snow days,” but there were actually only two days. He said on Friday that he would be targeting using a staff professional development day as a make-up day. He announced Monday that the district settled on April 10 as the make-up day.
The last day of the school year is slated for June 5.
“If any other inclement weather/school closing days occur, those days will be added to the end of the school year for students and staff,” Holmes wrote in a letter to parents Monday night.
In the letter, Holmes ruled out virtual learning on snow days.
“However, the District does not have the capacity to effectively and equitably provide ‘district-wide’ virtual learning on inclement weather or other school closing days,” he wrote. “Because of the geographic size/location of our district and unequal access to the internet, our main hurdle is that our community’s broadband infrastructure does not allow for every one of our students to access equipment, internet, and programming on a moment’s notice.”
While no one wants school to extend further into June, Holmes said that he is following state rules on the number of hours of classroom instruction.
“Wisconsin statutes require that we meet a minimum number of instructional minutes. In order for the District to legally comply with those requirements, and because we live in Wisconsin, where winter weather can be challenging, we must adjust accordingly,” he wrote. “Thank you for your patience and understanding throughout this ongoing winter season.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, “each school district board shall annually schedule and hold at least 437 hours of direct pupil instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 1 through 6, and at least 1,137 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 7 through 12.
The school hours are computed as the period from the start to the close of the school’s daily instructional schedule. Scheduled hours under this subdivision include recess and time for pupils to transfer between classes but do not include the lunch period.”
That policy was adopted in 2013. Prior to that, state law required 180 days of classroom time each school year.
The district didn’t have classes Wednesday through Friday last week. The district announced early Friday that school would start two hours late. However, just before 8 a.m., Holmes announced the school day would entirely be canceled, as roads were still in terrible shape, and the Jim Falls Elementary School was without power.
In the 2013-14 school year, the Chippewa Falls School District had built in two snow days but wound up using seven. So, students had to go to class a full additional week in early June to make up for all the cancellations.