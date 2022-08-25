CHIPPEWA FALLS — For several years, the Chippewa Falls School District has gone over school safety plans with teachers and students, discussing what should be done in the event of an active shooter or some other danger in the building.
Now, for the first time, school officials want to sit down with parents and talk about their preparations for possible dangerous scenarios.
Chippewa Falls and McDonell school officials will be joined by the Chippewa Falls Police Department for the discussion at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Chi-Hi gymnasium. The discussion is expected to last about an hour.
Chippewa Falls Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes said he decided this type of meeting was needed in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at the end of last school year.
“It was a way for us to be pro-active and put people’s minds at ease to the greatest extent possible,” Holmes said. “We thought it would be good to better inform our parents on the the work we’ve done. We want to be able to give the parents and the community a ‘30,000-foot view.’ We do spend a considerable amount of time working with law enforcement and other school districts, and we’re looking out for safety and security on our campuses.”
Classes in the Chippewa Falls School District begin Thursday. This is the 22nd year that the police department and the school district have shared the cost of placing a full-time officer in the schools. A three-year, $125,000 federal grant created the position in 2000. Since the grant ended, the district and city have split the cost of the officer, who has primarily been stationed at the high school. The SRO position has typically been a three- or four-year assignment. Officer Brian Flug took over the role in fall 2019.
In July 2021, the district and city reached an agreement to add a second school resource officer to be present at the school buildings.
Over the past decade, each of the eight schools in the Chippewa Falls School District has been renovated to add more security measures.
“After Sandy Hook (shooting in 2012), a lot of measures were taken,” he said, “for lack of a better word, to fortify the entrances and points of access.”
Holmes, who is now in his third year as superintendent, praised the district for making investments in the upgrades.
“I’ve got to commend the school district for the work they’ve done here,” Holmes said. “We’re head of the curve. We have single points of entry for our visitors and those are secured areas.”
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm agreed it was a good idea to have this conversation with the public.
“We want parents to know what the law enforcement response is going to look like in the event of a critical incident,” Kelm said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever specifically addressed the parents before. The purpose is to let the parents know we are trained to handle any event.”