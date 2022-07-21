CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jim Currie worked out on a weight machine Wednesday morning at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, before heading over to a treadmill. He says his total workout lasts about an hour.

Currie, 75, is a recent transplant to the Chippewa Falls area, having moved here last fall from the Houston area. The Chippewa Falls Senior Center recently added the fitness room, and they held a grand opening ceremony last week.

