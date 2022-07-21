CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jim Currie worked out on a weight machine Wednesday morning at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, before heading over to a treadmill. He says his total workout lasts about an hour.
Currie, 75, is a recent transplant to the Chippewa Falls area, having moved here last fall from the Houston area. The Chippewa Falls Senior Center recently added the fitness room, and they held a grand opening ceremony last week.
“I joined (the senior center) specifically because of this,” Currie said as he pointed at the new equipment. “My wife does the yoga class, and a bible study, as well as up here.”
Currie said he knows the value of the workouts, which he typically does three times a week.
“I had to have a stint put in in April, and did rehab at (HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.) I wanted to keep doing exercises. So here I am, and I’m loving it.”
All the machines are new, and Currie liked that he could do them safely on his own.
“The machines are simple — that’s what I like,” he said. “You don’t need a specialist.”
Angie Walker, the senior center’s executive director, was thrilled with the reaction she’s seen since the fitness room was launched. When a quilting group exited the center, it freed up a large room on the second floor for the gym.
“I had this idea in 2017, but it went on the side during the pandemic,” Walker explained. “I’m a strong believer that 50-plus (aged people), exercise is extremely important, and camaraderie is important.”
Walker said that for members of the center, the fitness room is $10 a month, while non-members pay $35 a month.
Since they launched the room, Walker said it has been a popular addition, and she’s seen an increase in memberships. She is inviting anyone in the city over the age of 50 to come and check it out.
“It is amazing the response of people, and how good they feel,” she said. “I feel it was one of the best decisions we’ve made. People need to think about their health, to stay in their homes. They need to use the room, for the outcome. There are no words to explain how phenomenal this is for the Chippewa Falls Senior Center.”
Carol Johnson, 86, said she used to belong to another gym in the city before the pandemic shut it down. She has been a member of the senior center since 2003, and she’s thrilled to have equipment there.
“It’s wonderful. The selection of machines is fabulous,” Johnson said. “They are great machines. You do feel good. You are a little sore, which is a good thing. You come back, and it’s less an less.”
Walker thanked the Community Foundation, Westconsin Realty, Fries Financial, Leinenkugel Brewery, Northwestern Bank, Westconsin Credit Union, the Casper Foundation and Korger’s Decorating for providing the money to launch the fitness center.
The senior center is housed in the former First Ward Elementary School, 1000 E. Grand Ave., on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls, and it was constructed in 1931. They acquired it for $1 in 1995, and it opened at that time. They typically have about 1,500 patrons a month.
The non-profit organization was formed in 1990 and spent the next several years working on finding a permanent home.