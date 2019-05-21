A 15-year-old Chippewa Falls High School student who made threats against classmates was taken off a school bus Tuesday morning by police and not allowed to go to school.
Police and school district officials were made aware of the student's threats toward specific classmates and conducted an investigation.
"This situation was reported to law enforcement this morning by a parent," Chippewa Falls schools Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said in a news release. "We are so grateful for this. We ask that parents contact us or law enforcement if ever a child expresses a concern about school safety."
Families of students who were targeted in the threats were contacted by the school district and police. There is no additional safety threat against students or schools, according to the news release.
"It was concluded that the statements were made out of frustration by the suspect and were not a true threat," the Chippewa Falls Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
The teen did not have any weapons when police found him on the bus. At the police station, the student was counseled and later released to his parents. He will be referred to juvenile court intake and be subject to school sanctions.
The school district notified parents of the situation in an email sent at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday.