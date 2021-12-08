CHIPPEWA FALLS — Homeowners in Chippewa Falls will see a slight decline in their tax bill this year.
The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved its 2022 budget Tuesday, which features a decline in the tax rate from $7.73 per $1,000 valuation to $7.47 per $1,000. The levy climbed 4.5%, from $7.62 million to $7.98 million.
The city’s overall budget — which includes state and federal money, user fees, and other sources — climbed 1.8%, from $13.27 million to $13.51 million.
Mayor Greg Hoffman praised the final budget, which includes a wage increase for employees, but features no capital improvements or money for new workers. The city did add a police officer position last summer.
“The (finance) committee and city staff worked hard to put together a good budget,” Hoffman said. “If you look at it, many people willl see a nice decrease.”
The state-imposed levy limits means that even as the city adds new parks and other amenities, Hoffman said the council can’t pay to add street department employees or more firefighters.
“The challenge is the city is growing, and we aren’t able to hire more staff,” he said. “We probably need seven or eight more staff in various departments. We’ll have to consider what options we’ll have for the future.”
Hoffman didn’t dwell on the increase in the levy, pointing out that the city’s equalized value was 4.5%.
“That’s the message, is we have a decrease in the (tax) rate,” Hoffman said.
The budget passed on a 5-0 vote, with council members Rob Kiefer and Chuck Hull absent.
Pool needs repairs
The Bernard Willi Municipal Pool, located in Marshall Park along Bridgewater Avenue, is now 30 years old and in need of repairs, said parks director John Jimenez.
The Council has told Jimenez to obtain cost estimates to upgrade the pool and replace its aging parts.
“It’s very preliminary,” Hoffman said. “We redid that whole pool (in the early 2000s). We put a whole new bottom in. I don’t know what we’ll do with it.”
Jimenez said he is looking at not just the pool, but the sidewalks and locker room buildings, which are older than the current pool.
There have been discussions for years on how to upgrade Marshall Park, which also features the city’s skateboard park and a baseball field. Jimenez said the pool is the key to the master plan for that park’s upgrades.
“With so many uncertainties with the pool, it is holding everything up,” Jimenez said.
The parks department did recently receive a grant from The League of Wisconsin Municipalities Mutual Insurance for $11,253, which can be used for any park project. Jimenez said the kitchen in the main pavilion in Irvine Park needs upgrades, and the money may be earmarked for that project. The money also could be used to complete the upgrades at the Flag Hill bathroom building.
“That’s the fun part — we have so many needs,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez also said the park received a total of $7,145 between donations, sponsorships and registration fees for the “Run for the Lights” fun fun held Nov. 27. The money is used to help pay for the electrical bill for Christmas Village in Irvine Park.