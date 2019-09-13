CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested in a "murder for hire" scheme.
Melanie S. Schrader, 47, 438 Olive St., will appear for a bond hearing Friday morning.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, Schrader was taken into custon at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Officers learned that Schrader wanted to have a male acquaintance killed, and, after speaking with Schrader a meeting was arranged. During this meeting, Schrader provided money, an address, and a photograph of the person she wanted killed. Schrader was taken into custody without incident.
The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department and the Chippewa Falls Police Department in investigating the case.
Online court records indicate Schrader does not have a criminal record.