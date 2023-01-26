CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman convicted of multiple drug charges avoided a lengthy prison sentence this week, and instead was given six months in jail and five years of probation.

Heidi J. Henderson, 51, 18597 54th Ave., was convicted in Chippewa County Court of attempted manufacturing and delivery of heroin. In that case, a woman died of a drug overdose in April 2021.

