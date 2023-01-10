CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman who reportedly set a couch on fire has been charged with arson.

Rebecca A. Buhrow, 25, 13 S. Main St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with arson of a building, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. She was released from jail after posting a $250 cash bond. Buhrow will return to court Feb. 21.

