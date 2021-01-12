BALSAM LAKE — A Chippewa Falls woman was injured shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday when her vehicle left the road in Polk County.
A sport-utility vehicle driven by Christina E. Hatella, 42, failed to negotiate a curve on Highway E north of 155th Avenue and east of Balsam Lake, striking a tree and other structures, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Hatella was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.
The agency indicated speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, which remains under investigation.