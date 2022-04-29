CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls YMCA is opening its doors to the entire community, not just YMCA members, from April 30 through May 8 "to give the Chippewa Valley a safe space to connect and heal," the organization announced Friday.
“Our community has been devasted by the tragic events surrounding the death of Lily Peters. The YMCA has the facility and opportunities to welcome everyone in and provide a safe space to bond and heal,” Linda May, Regional Executive Director of the Chippewa Falls YMCA stated in a press release. “This tragedy has impacted not only families, but ndividuals of every age and background. We’d like to help people begin to cope in a healthy way and begin to heal.”
The entire Chippewa Valley is welcome to use the Chippewa Falls YMCA beginning on Saturday, April 30. The YMCA will be hosting their free, annual Healthy Kids Day event 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The community will be able to use the Chippewa Falls YMCA through May 8, 2022.
"We were already welcoming families into the YMCA on Saturday for Healthy Kids Day, but we wanted to do even more," May said. "Come in and spend time together as a family in the pool or gym, cope with stress and sadness with exercise, or simply come to socialize with others to defeat feelings of isolation during this devastating time.”
The Chippewa Falls YMCA has open gym and open swim times, a walking track, weight room, cardio room, private fitness studio, racquetball courts, a golf simulator, and group exercise classes available during this time.
Non-member minors must be accompanied by an individual 16 years or older. For more information, visit ymca-cv.org.