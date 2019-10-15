City officials and designers will seek public input Thursday morning on desired features for Eau Claire's new bus transfer center.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m., the general public is invited to attend the input session at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, 101 N. Farwell St.
Eau Claire Transit and design firm LHB Inc. will give a brief presentation at the start of the meeting, followed by a question-and-answer period and general discussion.
This is part of a series of meetings that began with an Oct. 1 open house at the existing transfer center, 410 S. Farwell St., which will be replaced by the new building.
The transfer center is planned as the ground level for a seven-story building that will also include apartments and covered parking. The public-private development planned there is estimated to have a total price tag of about $23.5 million.