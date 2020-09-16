EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is postponing next week's Business at the Gardens event until next spring.
Exhibitor feedback and low attendee registrations drove the chamber to announce on Wednesday that the Sept. 23 event will be pushed back to May 5.
An email sent to chamber members attributed the lower number of reservations to safety concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those registered as a sponsor, exhibitor or attendee will have their reservations carried through to the new date, according to an email sent by chamber president and CEO David Minor.
Business at the Gardens is the chamber's annual VIP reception for members, which takes place at Florian Gardens on Eau Claire's south side.