NEILLSVILLE — The trial for a Neillsville man accused of striking two Clark County Highway Department workers with a vehicle in August 2021, killing one, will not be moved to a different county.

Cory D. Neumueller, 30, is charged in Clark County Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, hit and run-involving death, hit and run-involving great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty in November 2021.

