AUGUSTA — A misdemeanor charge for an alleged spring 2022 road rage incident involving an Augusta city councilman was dropped this week in Eau Claire County Court.
Judge Michael Schumacher acquitted Ken R. Hicks, 68, on Wednesday after prosecutors made a motion to dismiss the disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon charge, according to online court records.
The criminal complaint filed in the case stated that Hicks had followed two people on April 17 to their home in Augusta. The incident happened after Hicks reported the couple to authorities for dangerous driving on a rural highway, claiming they had almost hit his vehicle. Hicks was accused of pulling out a handgun, showing it to the couple and then putting the pistol back in his vehicle while he was parked on their street.
The disorderly conduct allegation and a subsequent confrontation Hicks had with an Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy led Augusta Mayor Jason TePaske on April 21 to pressure the councilman for his resignation. Hicks signed a letter from TePaske, but the councilman did not put his signature on the actual resignation statement.
Hicks then sued the Augusta City Council in May to regain his seat, arguing the resignation was not valid. Judge John Manydeeds ruled in Hicks' favor in June, ordering the city to reinstate the Ward 5 councilman.